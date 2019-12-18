Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ipswich singer/songwriter Damien Johnson will release his new album in January 2020.
Ipswich singer/songwriter Damien Johnson will release his new album in January 2020.
News

Bundamba singer set to launch second album

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
18th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING the success of his first album, Bundamba singer/songwriter Damien Johnson is poised to make a mark on 2020 with his new songs going live on all major streaming platforms on January 3.

Mr Johnson’s new album, which as a trip-hop meets indie-rock vibe, is his second full length release.

He has had a colourful career so far, training as a Baptist minister, working as a teacher, a shoe salesman and radio producer, but it is in the past 12 months that his music has begun to make a mark.

His first album, Parked, has been streaming well on Spotify since it’s release in May this year, and the follow up album is already garnering interest.

“I wanted to create something completely different from my first album,” Mr Johnson said.

“I wanted something that had an Ed Sheeran meets Rage Against the Machine feel about it. “I’m not sure if I achieved that, but what I have made is really cool.”

The passionate artist said he came to the music scene a little later on in life, having his career stunted by a number of personal tragedies and set backs, including two divorces and two redundancies.

‘My life has definitely been a learning curve, and I have had to wrestle with coming to peace with who I am as an individual and as a human,” he said.

“I have always been driven by a desire to love and a desire to create, and some times it has been a difficult process marrying those two desires together.

“When you are a creative person, you are often very absorbed in your craft and in your ideas, and this can appear quite selfish and narcissistic to some, which of course is not what love is about.”

Mr Johnson will be hosting a launch gig at Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane on January 23, 2020.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...