Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
News

Bruce Hwy hit by 30km congestion nightmare

27th Jan 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS travelling south from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane face nightmare traffic conditions today with already 30km of congestion over a 50km stretch of the Bruce Hwy.

How to avoid Coast's worst public holiday chokepoints

RACQ has urged patience with conditions expected to get worse over the next eight hours.

The heaviest congestion is located on the stretch between Forest Glen and Tanawha, but congestion is rapidly building south of Palmview.

Motorists are also experiencing extensive delays south of Beerburrum.

bruce highway editors picks motoring public holiday travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteer firefighter named as Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Volunteer firefighter named as Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year

        News A passionate community volunteer of the Rural Fire Service and SES has been honoured for her dedication to the city.

        Can you celebrate Australia Day without Vegemite snags?

        premium_icon Can you celebrate Australia Day without Vegemite snags?

        Food & Entertainment Butchers are ready for the busiest period on the calendar behind Christmas. Are you...

        Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

        premium_icon Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

        News A man was taken to hospital after sustaining serious head injuries.

        Australian of the Year kicks off with a perfect joke

        premium_icon Australian of the Year kicks off with a perfect joke

        News Dr James Muecke has commenced his role with a perfect joke