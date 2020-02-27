Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

AFTER days of considering material from prosecution and defence, Magistrate Andrew Moloney handed down his decision on whether Martin Thomas Brown should be allowed bail.

Mr Moloney granted Brown bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where he was charged with two counts of stalking and breaching a restraining order.

Brown appeared in court on Thursday where he made his bail application but the matter was stood down after Mr Moloney needed time to consider material.

It is alleged Brown stared at his hairdresser neighbour and another woman while they were in the car park of her business located next door to where Brown lives.

He was allegedly staring at them between two and five minutes.

Brown is also to stand trial after he allegedly went with his mother to a business owned by the former partner of the hairdresser.

He was also on parole when the alleged offences occurred.

Mr Moloney told Brown's lawyer, Matt Maloy, his biggest concern was the close proximity to the complainant being next door.

Mr Maloy told the court family friends were willing to let Brown live with them as a condition of his bail.

Brown appeared in the courtroom via videolink after his parole was suspended.

Mr Moloney said Brown was at a significant risk of spending too much time in custody.

Brown was granted bail on the condition that he did not live with his mother next door to the hairdressing business and that he reports to Bundaberg Police five days a week.

He also must not contact or approach, or have anyone else contact or approach the complainant. The trial is expected to begin on June 15.