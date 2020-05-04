Broncos, Titans back in business

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Payne Haas is seen departing a club meeting at Broncos headquarters on May 04, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. NRL Players are gathering for team meeting ahead of a return to training in the lead up to the NRL's return to play date of May 28th. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Broncos playing group have been left "feeling positive" following today's education session on the code's tough new biosecurity measures.

The 50-person "bubble" - consisting of 32 players and 18 staff - arrived at Red Hill this morning at around 8am before sitting through a two-hour presentation on what's expected of them ahead of the competition relaunch on May 28.

Players and staff discussed the NRL's new biosecurity guidelines as well as club-imposed rules to ensure the competition gets underway later this month.

Concerns such as whether they could buy groceries, drop the kids at school and even go to a cafe to get coffee were raised by the playing group as part of the discussion.

The group were told they could still buy groceries and drop the kids off - but coffee and other social outings were not permitted unless it was "essential".

Brisbane head coach Anthony Seibold said it was about seeking clarity over day-to-day issues and even coming up with creative ways to ensure the rules were met.

"We did talk about getting a coffee van here at the club and getting one of the staff members collects it for the group," Seibold said.

"It will be a little bit strange.

"You can go shopping. You can't expect their partner to do all the shopping.

"There's going to be times that they will have to do the shopping.

"There's going to be times where they're going to have to drop the kids at school or pick them up.

"They're all common sense type things."

The club will head back to training on Wednesday and be forced to train in groups of 10, as per the new guidelines.

On Wednesday, the playing group will be split up into the left-hand side players, the right-hand side players and the "Renegades" group (the fringe players) with a mix of the middle forwards throughout.

The Broncos will resume training in the coming days. AAP Image/Dan Peled.

The head coach said the groups will then change to forwards and backs later in the week.

Seibold said the coaching staff will need to "get creative" with their training programs this week, due to the limited number of players allowed to be together.

"Ideally, we wanted to do as much as we could with ball in hand," he said.

"That was our plan when we thought we could train with the full squad.

"We'll have to do some stuff without the footy because we can't do all the ballwork we wanted to do.

"We've got to be creative. We've been told we can use the flags for flag footy.

"We'll have the boys, instead of touching the body they will pull the flag out."

Meanwhile, Gold Coast squad met at Titans HQ Monday morning for the competition-wide education seminar over the code's strict new biosecurity rules.

Star halfback Ash Taylor said the players were determined to follow the new protocols.

"We got all of the information we needed to know about to be able to return to training and to return to play," Taylor said.

Brisbane players met on Monday morning. AAP Image/Dan Peled.

"There's still some protocols that we still have to follow and being very cautious around what we do.

"We want the game back up and running just like everyone else. To be the only sport, potentially in the world to come back to the game, it's a really big step for us as a game.

"If everyone buys into it and listens to the protocols, things will run smoothly."

The Titans ended the first two rounds with back-to-back losses to make it a disappointing start for new head coach Justin Holbrook.

Taylor said the upcoming three week training block will be a good time for the team to iron out any issues so to start the new season with "a bang".

"We can't wait to be back out there and work on the things that we might not have got right in the first two rounds and make some adjustments," he said

"I can't wait to be back on the field practising the game I love.

"We'll be fighting hard to win some games.

"Hopefully we can dig in and go back into playing with a bang."

