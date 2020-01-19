Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Young woman struck by lightning

by Isabella Magee
19th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after lightning struck a crane she was working in early this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was working through the storm in a crane just off the Port of Brisbane's Port Drv when the vehicle was struck by lightning about 2.50am.

She was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

More storms are forecast for the southeast on Sunday, with Brisbane expected to get between 10-30mm of rain.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency lightning storm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        premium_icon Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        Council News The hit to tourism operators - one reported a 90 per cent drop off in its usual November to January trade - has flown on to other businesses.

        MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

        premium_icon MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

        News Wait times for NDIS access in Queensland were shorter than the national average...

        Why residents in this postcode say they are missing out

        premium_icon Why residents in this postcode say they are missing out

        News Residents of the southern sector of 4306 are still waiting on Australia Post to...

        Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        premium_icon Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        News Dozens of Ipswich artists have picked up their paintbrushes to help raise money...