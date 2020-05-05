Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
Crime

Cop stood down for alleged stealing

by Cormac Pearson
5th May 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONSTABLE from Brisbane has been stood down after he was issued with a notice to appear for stealing while he was off-duty.

The 45-year-old officer will be stood down from official duty but will still undertake 'non-operational duties.'

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Brisbane cop stood down for alleged stealing

court crime police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

        premium_icon Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

        Health Dining out will never be the same again once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted based on new guidelines that need to be in place before food outlets reopen.

        IN COURT: Full names of 9 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 9 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Robber targets pregnant woman, steals Uber driver’s car

        premium_icon Robber targets pregnant woman, steals Uber driver’s car

        News A pregnant woman wrestled with a robber trying to stop him stealing her wallet.

        Downloading COVID app a big step on road to normalcy

        premium_icon Downloading COVID app a big step on road to normalcy

        News Politicians are reassuring Ipswich residents their privacy is not at risk if they...