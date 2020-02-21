Cafe slugged $15k for roach infestation

Live cockroaches and faeces were found in Greenslopes cafe Kafe Me, which has led to a $15,000 fine in Holland Park Magistrates Court. Picture: iStock

Live cockroaches and faeces were found in Greenslopes cafe Kafe Me, which has led to a $15,000 fine in Holland Park Magistrates Court. Picture: iStock

THE licensee of a Greenslopes cafe which has since closed has been fined $15,000 in court yesterday after council inspectors discovered a cockroach infestation at the premises.

Australia Product Export Pty Ltd, which operated Kafe Me in the Greenslopes Mall shopping centre, pleaded guilty to five breaches of the Food Act 2006 (QLD) and had no convictions recorded.

According to the statement of facts, a council inspector attended the business on January 14 last year following a complaint lodged by a member of the public about cockroaches.

The inspector discovered cockroach faeces and live cockroaches, including near the cafe's salad bar display unit, holes in the kitchen wall which helped pests gain access, and "unidentifiable visual matter" caked under cooking equipment, preparation benches, refrigerators and shelves.

There was also no thermometer on the premises to check the temperature of potentially hazardous foods.

Kafe Me ceased trading on January 31 this year, incurring a $14,000 penalty from the landlord for breaking its lease, according to the defence submission.

Australia Product Export Pty Ltd also owns two other cafes in Brisbane: Spring Hill Deli and Produce and River La Vie at Tennyson.

However, the defence submission noted the company was trying to offload Spring Hill Deli and Produce and had made a loss in the year to June 30, 2019.