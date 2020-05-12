Bringing joy to isolated seniors through personalised letters

PERSONALISED letters written by students from one Ipswich school are helping to bring smiles to the faces of elderly residents who have limited interactions with the outside world during the challenging COVID-19 era.

Students from Ipswich Grammar School have been keeping in contact with residents at Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home in Ipswich and Algester Lodge in Brisbane to help brighten the days when they might have no visitors.

Ipswich Grammar School’s head of communication, John Chalvatzis, said the school had a long history with both nursing homes, and were only too happy to bring some happiness to some of the city’s oldest residents.

“In recent years we commenced the ‘Memoirs Program’ where our Year 9 boys made regular visits to the Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home to meet residents who were keen to share their life experiences with our boys.

Students from Ipswich Grammar School spend time with senior citizens at Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home and have made a book from what they have learned from talking with the residents. This photo of IGS student Mackinlay Sturges with resident Lillian Weber was taken in 2019.

“There was many wonderful stories told, photos shared, time for morning tea and at the same time, our boys were experiencing important values such as empathy and compassion, while connecting to the local community.

“At the end of that process, the boys produced a book with the residents stories collated.

“However, with the current restrictions on visitors to nursing homes, the program had to change it’s focus from actual visits to boys thinking outside the box.

Students from Ipswich Grammar School spend time with senior citizens at Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home and have made a book from what they have learned from talking with the residents. This photo of Harrison Summerville and Jock Henderson was taken in 2019.

“The boys started writing letters to retain the connection with the residents and importantly letting them know that the school cares for them and look forward to one day when visits can recommence.

“A number of our boys also recorded musical performances for the residents which have been sent electronically for them to view.”

Mr Chalvatzis said it was important the students gave back to their own community.

“Connecting to the community is a fundamental part of our school culture and in these unprecedented times where social distancing and isolation is perhaps affecting the most vulnerable members of the community, we felt the connection had to be even stronger,” he said.