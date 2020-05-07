Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

The bridge at Sunrise needs to be demolished and rebuilt due to corrosion.

DAVID Low Way at Sunrise Beach will close for about three months to enable the construction of a $3.8 million wider bridge starting on May 18.

The replacement of Orealla Cres bridge comes after inspections revealed an increased level of deterioration, due to exposure to salt laden air.

The new structure to be jointly funded Noosa Council and Fedral Governmentwill will be stronger and will improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Council infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said: "With the existing bridge to be demolished and the new bridge built in the same location, closing David Low Way is the safest and most efficient option," he said.

Mr Billingham said local traffic will be detoured via a two-way route using the recently rebuilt Tingira Cres, Sobraon St, and Vernon St.

Mayor Clare Stewart said once completed, the new bridge will accommodate two lanes of traffic, include two on-road cycle lanes and a protected off-road pedestrian walkway.

"We appreciate that such a large project like this will be an inconvenience during construction, but as part of the project, we'll improve pedestrian access along Orealla Cres, reseal parts of Orealla Cres and Tingira Cres and generally improve the bridge aesthetics," Cr Stewart said.

Mr Billingham said residents' safety was paramount.

"Detours around the works are likely to be in place for at least twelve weeks, weather permitting.

"Access to Clipper St at David Low Way and the Orealla Cres underpass will be closed during construction, so we really encourage motorists to consider alternate routes by using the Sunshine Motorway as much as possible," he said.

"On-street parking will be removed along the detour route to make it safer for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians to navigate.

"The detour route cannot accommodate heavy vehicles, and they must access the Sunshine Motorway via Emu Mountain Rd and Eenie Creek Rd.

BusLink services will, however, operate as normal," Mr Billingham said.

"We are committed to providing the community with regular updates about the project's progress and the construction contractor, SGQ, will keep residents and businesses well informed if works are expected to have a direct impact."

There will be regular updates on the project and detour route on council's website and Facebook page.