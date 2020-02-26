‘Breathing down their neck’: Cross River Rail contractor on notice

CROSS River Rail Minister Kate Jones says she'll guarantee taxpayers she'll do her job and keep the $5.4 billion train project's budget from blowing out.

After announcing her decision to scrap the board and take on direct oversight of the project - a move that will save taxpayers $4 million - Ms Jones said she could guarantee the contract to deliver the major Brisbane project was "very tight".

Amid speculation the full cost of the project could run over, Ms Jones was asked if she could guarantee there would be no blowouts.

"It's my job to keep it to that $5.4 billion bill," she said.

"I'll guarantee you that the contract we have is for $5.4 billion and that's what I'm holding them to."

Ms Jones said they were "on budget right now, but it is early days". She said she had met with lawyers over the contract that was in place.

"I'm very confident that the contract we have in place … it is a very tight contract.

"But I also know you can't deliver a project of this size by being hands off.

Cross River Rail construction at Woolloongabba.

"You need to be hands on to keep the contractor accountable.

"They need to know that we are breathing down their neck."