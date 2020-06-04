Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer blocks traffic near Marine Parade in Southport after a suspicious device was found.
A police officer blocks traffic near Marine Parade in Southport after a suspicious device was found.
Crime

‘Suspicious device’ found near QLD shopping centre

by Rosemary Ball
4th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are urging people to avoid roads around a Southport shopping centre after finding a suspicious device.

Emergency services arrived on scene around 12pm after reports of a suspicious device on Southport's Marine Parade near Australia Fair.

 


Police have set up an exclusion zone, cornering off areas around Marine Parade.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman asked for "everyone to avoid the area until further assessments can be made."

 

Police vehicles at the scene.
Police vehicles at the scene.

The Bulletin understands police are letting some cars through but very slowly.

More to come

 

Originally published as BREAKING: 'Suspicious device' found near shopping centre

More Stories

crime queensland crime suspicious device

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of jobs to be created by stadium build, operation

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs to be created by stadium build, operation

        Council News ‘More than 240 jobs are being created during construction of the facility, and there will be an estimated 785 jobs when it’s up and running.’

        Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        premium_icon Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        News Former premier says the deal “shows the hold of the unions”

        This is how the recession may impact you

        This is how the recession may impact you

        News Everyday Australians will be impacted by the recession