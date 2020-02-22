More Diamond Princess evacuees to Darwin test positive

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Darwin has now reached four. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

FOUR more people evacuated to Darwin from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

It takes the total number of positive cases who have been evacuated to Darwin to six.

They join two evacuees who were returned to their home states of WA and SA on Friday.

Acting chief health officer Di Stevens said the patients would be sent to their home states for treatment.

"We have four people who are positive for (coronavirus) who are being repatriated to their home states today, two from Victoria and two from Queensland," she said.

"We do have three people who were identified overnight that will be screened today and tested.

"I expect there may be more numbers put into isolation during the day today."

Ms Stevens said the health department would have firm numbers on tests on Saturday night, before updating the public on Sunday morning.

Initially, six of the 164 Australians flown out of Japan spent Thursday night in isolation at the Howard Springs workers camp while awaiting the results of testing for the virus before a seventh, who developed a cough overnight, was also put into isolation.

Those seven passengers who exhibited cold-and-flu like symptoms are the only Darwin evacuees to be tested for coronavirus so far.

The new positive cases are from those seven passengers.

Ms Stevens wouldn't reveal how many more people had been moved into isolation but said families were being kept together.

"When we move people into isolation we move their partners with them," Ms Stevens said.

"The very close contacts of the people who have tested positive have already been in isolation.

"Where possible we are repatriating partners with their loved ones interstate, where the retrieval platforms are available to take them."

More than 600 of the 3700 passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess have contracted the virus and many showed no symptoms when they tested positive.

The evacuation to Darwin followed two gruelling weeks trapped aboard the cruise ship.

