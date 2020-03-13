BREAKING: Man shot in head in Gympie region murder

A MURDER investigation is underway in the Mary Valley after a man was reportedly shot in the head at an Amamoor property.

The man, 22, was reportedly shot between 6 and 8pm last night on a secluded property on Frayne Rd off the Mary Valley Highway, between Gympie and Amamoor.

Amamoor Murder

Police have not released any information on the circumstances and no arrests have been made.

They are guarding the heavily treed 32ha (80 acres) property - that is gated at the start of a long driveway - before a forensic team is expected to arrive tomorrow.

Police cars are surrounding a shed that is set far back from the road, and that is reportedly the only building on the former macadamia farm.

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property, where someone was allegedly murdered on Thursday.

Neighbours said there had been a scene in the street in the early hours of the morning on Thursday when they heard about five or six guns shots and an "altercation" about 3.40am, hours before the alleged fatal shot.

"I heard gun shots and cars revving engines and flying up and down the road," one neighbour said, who wished to remain anonymous.

"There was yelling and it sounded like a car was stuck in the gutter."

Forensic investigators have been called to an Amamoor property on Frayne Rd, where an alleged murder occurred on Thursday night.

The neighbour said she believed the shots were fired from two different guns - describing them as "short-fired cracks not from a rifle."

She said the property was notorious for cars "coming and going in the night" and had been under police surveillance before. The current occupant have moved in about 14 months ago.

Police cars arrive at the scene of a murder in Frayne Rd.

She said until a few months ago they had heard gun shots at least once a week in the area, and sometimes the sounds of chainsaws revving in the night from the direction of the property.

"Usually you don't hear or see anything, but after 11pm you start to hear cars coming in and out.

"I'm pretty sure everyone in the street knows there's something dodgy."

Another neighbour said the street had been relatively quiet until the property became occupied.

"We never had any trouble til they moved in."

In fact, things had become so bad this neighbour had seriously thought about installing security cameras.

Other neighbours had already installed security cameras.