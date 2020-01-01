ROLLING: Man airlifted from scene of major boat crash

Police on scene at the ski gardens after boat accident

LATEST: Queensland Ambulance Services have confirmed the injuries to those involved in the major boat crash yesterday afternoon.

Nine patients were transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions, while a female in her 60s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a chest injury and neck pain.

The other nine patients are as follows:

Primary-school aged male with shoulder pain.

Male child (under 5)with headache and leg abrasions.

Male toddler with emotional distress.

Primary-school aged male with back pain.

Male child (under 5) with leg and neck pain.

Male patient in his 30s with a head laceration.

Primary-school aged male with a leg injury.

Female patient in her 30s with shoulder, leg and back injuries.

A male patient in his 30s with a pelvic injury.

A further 9 people, including two with serious injuries, are yet to be transported by boat back to the Ski Gardens boat ramp.

UPDATE: VERY distressed relatives have arrived at the Rockhampton Ski Gardens waiting for their family members to be brought to shore after this afternoon's boat crash.

The Morning Bulletin understands the conditions of those involved are as follows:

Boy, 6 - shoulder pain

Boy, 4 - no injuries

Boy, 2 - no injuries

Child, 8 - sore back

Child, 4 - leg and back pain

Boy 7, bruises

Adult, 37 - lacerated face

Female, 35 - Shoulder and side injuries

Adult, 62 - chest injury

Male, 32 - severe back injuries, possibly fractured pelvis, may be airlifted

None of those involved have arrived back at the Ski Gardens from the crash scene, some 7km up the river.

Crews are now transferring those on board back to Rockhampton.

UPDATE : Four paramedics are on board with two swift water rescue crews and two SES vessels are now heading to the scene of the boat crash.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper has also been tasked.

Five of the six children involved in the incident are being transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital uninjured.

Branden Lacey and his brother were out on the river and lnew something was wrong when authorities flocked to the riverside.

An SES vessel launching

He said police were asking boaties if they had seen the accident but Mr Lacey had not as it was "quite far" up river.

Mr Lacey's brother lent his boat to the rescue operation.

UPDATE: A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident was initially reported as a boat colliding with trees.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed six children and four adults were involved in the crash and they were all believed to be on the same boat.

A reporter on the scene said Ambulance staff were walking stretchers through the bush to the river bank.

Three triage boats launched from the Ski Gardens are on their way to the scene.

Other boaties on the river are also assisting where they can.

Police heading to the scene of the boat crash on the Fitzroy River

UPDATE: Paramedics are working to bring the injured to the Ski Gardens boat ramp.

Two paramedics were taken to the scene of the incident by boat.

Reports suggest a man in his thirties has sustained severe back injuries.

It is understood a woman in sixties has a head injury.

A Swift Water Rescue crew has been tasked to the scene and the SES has also been activated.

The accident has occurred 7km upstream from the Ski Gardens.

Reports suggest the children are not injured but are distressed.

More to come.