Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Video - Fatal Crash near Bundaberg
News

BREAKING: Man dies in single-vehicle crash

Geordi Offord
Shane Jones
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
15th Apr 2020 10:12 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.30PM: Bundaberg Police have confirmed a man has died as a result of this morning's single-vehicle rollover.  

A QAS spokeswoman said a male and a female were also transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition. 

Bundaberg Police Inspector Anne Vogler said the vehicle had left the road and flipped, but it was too early to say how or why it happened. 

She said it was believed the man who died was a passenger in the rear of the vehicle and was allegedly not wearing a seat belt. 

Inspector Vogler said the two other patients were assisting police with their investigations. 

UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have set up a one-way diversion, with traffic flowing through to Bundaberg but not in the direction towards Childers. 

UPDATE 11.05AM: Forensic investigators have arrived at the scene of the crash.

UPDATE 11AM: The Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed that two of the three people involved in the crash have been taken to hospital. 

They said the crash happened around 9.45am.

A witness at the scene said the car involved in the crash is still upside-down, and the engine is still running.

EARLIER: Crews are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Isis Highway.

NewsMail reporter Shane Jones, who is on scene, said four ambulances have arrived to treat occupants and the vehicle was still on its roof.

A QPS spokesman said police were called to the scene on the Childers side of the Givelda School and there were three occupants involved in the crash.

The Isis Highway has been closed in both directions with traffic being diverted back to Bundaberg and Childers.

More to come.

More Stories

breaking news isis highway single vehicle roll-over
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education As the State Opposition warns of a two-tier education system, the Government has revealed how much schoolwork students will be expected to perform in term two.

        How coronavirus is reshaping core business

        premium_icon How coronavirus is reshaping core business

        News People should look at how they could reshape their business now

        Why not every childcare service will benefit from package

        premium_icon Why not every childcare service will benefit from package

        News The helping hand has come with some unintended consequences.

        How this stood down flight attendant’s luck changed

        premium_icon How this stood down flight attendant’s luck changed

        Lifestyle Stood down Qantas flight attendant wins $50,000 on Cash Cow