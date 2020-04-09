Menu
Join the Easter egg hunt from home.
BREAKING: Easter Bunny an essential worker for Ipswich

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
9th Apr 2020 11:31 AM

A RELIABLE source has told the Queensland Times the Easter Bunny has been classed as an essential worker.

E.B has been granted special permission so they can visit the boys and girls of Ipswich this weekend, as long as they remember to wash their hands after every house.

They would be working hard to get to as many houses as possible.

Easter treats.
"I'm so egg-cited that I can work this weekend," E.B said.

"We're going to have so much fun!"

HAVE YOU SPOTTED THESE CHARACTERS IN YOUR STREET?

Due to a lack of supplies where they make the eggs, some kids might not get to have an Easter treat. E.B came up with an idea to make sure no kids miss out on the fun.

"Sadly, there has been a shortage of Easter eggs," they said.

"Why not create your own and stick it in the front window of your house?

"We can all have an Easter egg hunt together!"

Get out your favourite colours and draw your own Easter egg.
Get an adult to send a photo of your Easter egg as well as the street where your drawing can be found to the QT - The Queensland Times Facebook page or by emailing qt@qt.com.au.

easter bunny easter egg ipswich ipswich kids
Ipswich Queensland Times

