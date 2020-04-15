Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Geoscience Australia recorded a 4.8-magnitude earthquake off Bowen.
Geoscience Australia recorded a 4.8-magnitude earthquake off Bowen.
Breaking

BREAKING: Earthquake shakes North Queensland

by CAS GARVEY
15th Apr 2020 5:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the North Queensland coast, with tremors felt hundreds of kilometres from where it hit.

According to Geoscience Australia, the 4.8 quake hit just offshore of Bowen at 5.11pm.

 

Tremors were felt in Ayr and as far north as Townsville, with the tremor lasting a couple of seconds in Townsville.

GA's 'Shake Map' shows weak to moderate shaking could have been felt all the way up to Ingham and as far south as Sarina.

 

Geoscience Australia's 'Shake Map' for the 4.8 magnitude earthquake.
Geoscience Australia's 'Shake Map' for the 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

More Stories

breaking news earthquake editors picks environment nq qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich goes green to pass the time

        premium_icon Ipswich goes green to pass the time

        News Local nurseries and garden centres are flat out coping with so many people getting stuck into their garden

        'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        premium_icon 'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        Education Claims students will suffer from schooling hiatus slammed by Union

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        Elderly man rushed to hospital

        premium_icon Elderly man rushed to hospital

        News Elderly man rushed to hospital