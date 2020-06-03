VIDEO: Driver free after rolling car near Kingaroy

UPDATE: 4:30PM

ROADS have reopened and the wreckage has been hauled away following a single vehicle accident ten minutes outside of Kingaroy along Barkers Creek Rd.

UPDATE: 3.45PM

A MAN has escaped with only minor injuries after he was trapped in a rolled car.

A QFES spokeswoman said the man was extracted from the vehicle with hydraulic rescue equipment used by fire crews.

He has suffered an abrasion to the head, and is experiencing some back pain according to a QAS spokeswoman.

Cars are currently backed up on both sides of Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd, with the road now opening.

A tow truck has arrived to remove the wreckage.

Crews are still on scene.

EARLIER:

SEVERAL emergency crews are on scene to rescue a man entrapped in a flipped car in Kingaroy.

The call came through just after 2.50pm of a vehicle rollover on Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics are currently on scene assessing the man entrapped in the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service officer said it could be up to half an hour before the road is completely clear.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there are two fire crews at the incident between Redvale Rd and Schellbachs Rd.

The status of the car's occupants is currently unknown.

More to come.