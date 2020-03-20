Chinchilla school staffer in quarantine after COVID-19 scare

A letter was sent to the parents of a Chinchilla yesterday.

A STAFF member at Chinchilla State High School and their family have gone into self-isolation after being in contact with a person suspected to be infected with coronavirus.

According to a letter from Chinchilla State High School principal Ian Insley sent out to parents and caregivers yesterday, the staff member made contact while they were visiting another community.

As a precautionary measure, the staff member and their family immediately placed themselves in self isolation.

Mr Insley's letter outlined that the staff member has not returned to the school and are awaiting the test result outcomes.

"We thank the staff member and family for their proactive action as we continue to work with health authorities to contain the risks associated with COVID-19," the letter read.

"There is no need for our school to do anything else at this stage, but I wanted to share this information as a reminder for us all to be alert to the need for extra care with health and hygiene as we confront this illness.

"I want to assure you that we will continue to follow the advice of Queensland Health, and we will continue to monitor staff and students as we continue through this prolonged event."

This is the fourth known person in the region who has gone into self-isolation with a suspected case of COVID-19.

Less than a week ago, two Chinchilla gas workers were reported to also be in self-isolation.

Three days ago an MPC Kinetic worker at Woleebee Camp in Wandoan was suspected to have recently returned to work from Cambodia reported to camp management with symptoms similar to COVID-19.

In addition, gas companies have currently put in place stricter protocols to help stop the spread of the virus.

QGC Shell Australia has implemented health screenings and restricted any non-essential business travel were not required for operational reasons, as well as suspending visits to the field from non-operational staff.

Origin Energy has implemented strict guidelines for employees to limit social activities to less than 50 people.

Strict rules such as no non-essential gathers of 500 people outside and 100 people due to the virus have also caused many events around the region to cancelled or be postponed.

