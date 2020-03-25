WATCH LIVE: Bindi Irwin reportedly getting married right now

BINDI Irwin is reportedly getting married right now ahead of the Federal Government's new wedding restrictions, announced last night.

Last night Scott Morrison announced in response to the coronavirus crisis, weddings would be restricted to five people; the couple getting married, their witnesses and the celebrant.

7 News helicopter is delivering a live feed over the Australia Zoo's grounds which shows photographers, apparent guests in formal attire and a number of zoo animals including rhinos roaming around the grounds.

White umbrellas huddled around a white vehicle as an unknown passenger stepped out, believed to be Bindi.

The Crocodile Hunter's daughter and internationally-renowned conservationist got engaged to long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday in July last year.

"Chandler and Robert (Bindi's brother) worked together to capture the moment I said 'YES'," the Australia Zoo heiress captioned a series of proposal photos.

"We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect. I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I'll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life."

A date for the wedding had not been publicly shared, but it was long-confirmed Bindi and Chandler would tie the knot at the Beerwah tourist attraction and conservation park.

Chandler is an American professional wakeborder from Florida, and at the time of their engagement he and Binid had been dating for six years.

Bindi's brother Robert, a talented photographer, captured their engagement on camera and later revealed he would play a special part on the big day when he filled his late father Steve Irwin's shoes to walk his sister down the aisle.

He shared the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September of last year.

"I'm walking Bindi down the aisle, which is just gonna be awesome," he said. The teenager also confirmed the wedding will be taking place at the Australia Zoo, which is owned by their mom, Terri Irwin.

Aerial footage taken by 7 News of the reported Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell wedding. PHOTO: 7 News

Bindi's 3.3 million-strong Instagram following has kept up with Bindi and Chandler's love story with the wildlife crusader sharing intimate moments, including when she said "yes" to her wedding dress in September last year.

In her latest post last night, Bindi posted a photo of herself as a child with the late, great Crocodile Hunter, her father Steve Irwin, captioned:

"Thank you for being my guiding light. You're always with me."