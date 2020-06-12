Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Brazil's Copacabana Beach filled with mass graves

12th Jun 2020 9:17 AM

 

Volunteers have dug 100 graves on Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana Beach as a symbolic reminder of the thousands of Brazilians who have died from COVID-19.

The statement was also used denounce what they called the "incompetence" of public authorities handling the pandemic.

Ten rows of holes were dug in the sand in front of the iconic Copacabana Palace hotel, and dotted with black crosses decorated with small Brazilian flags.

"The objective is to protest against the succession of errors made by the federal government in handling the humanitarian crisis that Brazil is suffering," the NGO Rio de Paz, established to combat violence in the city, said on Twitter.

The visual effect is reminiscent of images from locations around the world where the coronavirus has hastened the digging of fresh graves - particularly in the Amazonian city of Manaus in Brazil's north.

More Stories

brazil copacabana beach coronavirus covid-19 health mass graves outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Queen takes new lockdown leap

      Queen takes new lockdown leap
      • 12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM

      Top Stories

        Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        premium_icon Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        News If the zone is removed the speed limit will revert to 70kms per hour.

        Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        premium_icon Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        Crime Police charge three men for allegedly destroying five boats

        Historical home on show through video tour

        premium_icon Historical home on show through video tour

        News A video tour is providing people a sneak-peek inside one of Ipswich’s great...

        Works on track to upgrade station on Ipswich line

        premium_icon Works on track to upgrade station on Ipswich line

        News The project will deliver more than 250 construction jobs.