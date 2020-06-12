Brazil's Copacabana Beach filled with mass graves

Volunteers have dug 100 graves on Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana Beach as a symbolic reminder of the thousands of Brazilians who have died from COVID-19.

The statement was also used denounce what they called the "incompetence" of public authorities handling the pandemic.

Ten rows of holes were dug in the sand in front of the iconic Copacabana Palace hotel, and dotted with black crosses decorated with small Brazilian flags.

"The objective is to protest against the succession of errors made by the federal government in handling the humanitarian crisis that Brazil is suffering," the NGO Rio de Paz, established to combat violence in the city, said on Twitter.

The visual effect is reminiscent of images from locations around the world where the coronavirus has hastened the digging of fresh graves - particularly in the Amazonian city of Manaus in Brazil's north.