Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rockhampton Hospital.
Rockhampton Hospital.
News

Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter was called to airlift a young boy to hospital after he rolled his quad bike on a private property west of Marlborough this morning.

At 11.40am, paramedics were called to a private property in Mount Gardiner after reports of a quad bike rollover. A rescue helicopter was deployed to the property.

Paramedics treated a boy for head injuries, and he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition via the rescue helicopter.

mount gardiner quad bike rollover queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

        premium_icon Holidays are a busy time for recyclers

        Environment Ipswich has continued to do its bit for recycling, with centres across the region bursting at the seams.

        Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        premium_icon Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        Crime Cops charge teenager with stabbing another teenager.

        STILL MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from quiet suburb

        STILL MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from quiet suburb

        News Police are renewing their appeal for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old...

        House pricing among cheapest, surplus stock on the market

        premium_icon House pricing among cheapest, surplus stock on the market

        Property Ipswich is one of the most affordable regions in southeast Queensland with an...