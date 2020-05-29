Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Crime

12-year-old boy dies during fight with group of youths

by Patrick Billings
29th May 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY has been killed during a fight in Far North Queensland.

Detectives are investigating the 12-year-old boy's death in Cairns yesterday.

Initial investigations suggest the boy was with three other youths when they became involved in a verbal argument with another group at Shang Park in Mooroobool.

It is believed the 12-year-old boy then became involved in a physical altercation causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

Police and emergency services were called to the park about 6.18pm, after reports of a disturbance between a group of youths.

The boy was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death.

The details of this altercation are being investigated.

Originally published as Boy, 12, killed in fight with group of youths

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News Lockdown restrictions may be lifted earlier than previously thought, with the National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress.

        Rescue plan for troubled 75-year-old building firm

        premium_icon Rescue plan for troubled 75-year-old building firm

        Business A family-owned building products company is in trouble

        Guard assaulted in Queensland prison

        Guard assaulted in Queensland prison

        Crime A guard has been attacked by an inmate in a high-security prison

        REVEALED: 20-11 of Ipswich’s Most Influential People

        premium_icon REVEALED: 20-11 of Ipswich’s Most Influential People

        News We reveal who finished from spots 20 to 11 in the voting