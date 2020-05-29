Menu
Abbey accepting her East Kimberley Aboriginal Achievement Award last August. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Boy, 12, charged over death of girl, 11

by AAP
29th May 2020 8:13 PM

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with killing a young girl thrown from the tray of the ute he was driving in far north Western Australia.

The fatal crash killed 11-year-old Kimberley girl Abbey Forrest in Wyndham in September.

She was named junior person of the year at the East Kimberley Aboriginal Achievement Awards in August that year and was widely loved and respected throughout the area.

Police allege the boy, aged 11 at the time, was driving dangerously and speeding when he rolled the vehicle on mudflats in Wyndham in September.

Two girls, both aged 11, were thrown from the tray and one was killed.

WA Police on Friday said major crash investigators had charged the boy with manslaughter after examining the crash near the Northern Territory border.

The ute was also carrying two other boys aged 11 and 13 who were seated inside.

The boy will face Kununurra Children's Court on June 5.

Originally published as Boy, 12, charged over death of girl, 11

