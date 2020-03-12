Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
News

Boy, 10, goes missing after walk to city

11th Mar 2020 2:36 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old boy missing in South Townsville.

The boy was last seen walking towards the city from Boundary Street late this afternoon.

He is indigenous and described as being about 150cm tall with short black hair and hazel eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a black print, dark shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing children qld townsville townsville police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Furious pensioners revolt over CBD parking fines

        premium_icon Furious pensioners revolt over CBD parking fines

        News FIESTY pensioners from one singing group have taken to the streets in a revolt over the lack of parking after being slugged with $100 fines.

        Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        premium_icon Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        News Youth awaits sentence after pleading guilty to setting fire

        Accused driver seeks footage of motorway crash

        premium_icon Accused driver seeks footage of motorway crash

        News Man asks court for time to obtain evidence of alleged confrontation in lead up to...

        Labor Party receives big donations ahead of by-election

        premium_icon Labor Party receives big donations ahead of by-election

        News It is one of the largest donations to the party ahead of the by-election.