The Queensland and New South Wales border will closed from 12.01am on Thursday.

CLOSING the Queensland border was always going to be a measure that the Palaszczuk Government had to deploy.

Numerous countries throughout Europe have done it already in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is painfully apparent that the State Government had not done the work to figure out how the border shutdown would operate before it was announced on Twitter by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.



The lack of detail has created significant angst on both sides of the border.

And that's the last thing that governments should do during these turbulent times.

Will people who work in Queensland but live on the Tweed River side of the border still be able to commute when the border is closed from tomorrow?

What happens if you need to visit loved ones in hospital?

The message is people should restrict their movements to essential travel but what does that actually mean?

Greater Southern Chamber of Commerce president Hilary Jacobs has described the border closing as a "thought bubble".

And now more than 24 hours after it was announcement there's no evidence to suggest that she's wrong.

At a press conference today, all Ms Palaszczuk and police could say is that they are working through the detail of how this will work.

But shouldn't they have worked that out before it was announced to avoid unnecessary public concern?

There are going to be measures that governments will have to enact quickly throughout this pandemic to stop the virus spread and no-one expects the response to be perfect.

What's occurring is unprecedented.

However, on huge issues like border closures it is vital that authorities work out the specifics when possible before making announcements so people don't panic.

Originally published as Border closure decision made with no foresight