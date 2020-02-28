Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Skeletal remains have been uncovered in St George.
Skeletal remains have been uncovered in St George.
Breaking

Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

Ellen Ransley
28th Feb 2020 12:53 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIDENTIFIED skeletal remains are believed to have been discovered in St George.

News understands Queensland Police are working with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water crews to extract the bones.

It is understood local police are awaiting Scenes of Crime to arrive to assess the bones. They could then be sent on to an anthropologist.

At this stage the bones are believed to be of an animal and no persons are known to be missing. 

MORE TO COME

editors picks floods investigation skeletal remains

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo hold-up

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo hold-up

        News THE young Lockyer Valley man will appear in Ipswich court next month.

        • 28th Feb 2020 12:23 PM
        Cleaning up Ipswich

        premium_icon Cleaning up Ipswich

        News How you can help keep Ipswich cleaner

        Works on hold until developers meet with land protectors

        premium_icon Works on hold until developers meet with land protectors

        News The road forms part of the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

        Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music