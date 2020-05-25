Menu
Body of child, 4, found in Qld home

25th May 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:05 PM

 

A major police investigation is underway after a four-year-old was found dead at a Queensland home this morning.

Emergency services were called to Bent St in the Brisbane suburb of Cannon Hill around 9.30am this morning to reports a child had been found dead.

Forensic officers and detectives have closed the entire street as they begin their investigation into the tragic death.

Police are expected to address the circumstances around the child's death later this afternoon.

More to come.

brisbane child crime death editors picks

