Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

PATIENTS who need to access services at the Ipswich Hospital will need to park closer or get dropped off, with West Moreton Health announcing it has temporarily suspended the park and ride shuttle bus.

In a post on social media, West Moreton Health said the decision was made "to help stop the spread of coronavirus and adhere to physical distancing regulations".

The suspension takes effect immediately.

The post also said "all pick-up/drop-off points are included in this suspension, including Chelmsford Ave entrance, Ipswich Hospital, Limestone Park, Deebing St, Water Tower and Bell St, Ipswich Health Plaza.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"The hospital car parks and surrounding street parking are available for use."

West Moreton Health is yet to respond to media inquiries regarding parking prices.

The post was met with some anger, with people demanding the hospital carparks be free to park in.

Caitlin Scheiwe said "I certainly hope you have made the carpark free now. A lot of people who have appointments at the hospital cannot walk the hills surrounding and plenty are on pensions and cannot afford the parking. Also with self isolation and current rules it makes it very difficult for a non-household family or other person to drive the patient to hospital. I understand suspending the bus for social distancing but other temporary measures should be put in place to accommodate for those that rely on this service."