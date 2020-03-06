Blind meth dealer smuggled $120k of drugs into city

Jason John McGuinness has been denied a lenient prison sentence with the prosecution arguing being blind stop him from smuggling $120k of drugs

Jason John McGuinness has been denied a lenient prison sentence with the prosecution arguing being blind stop him from smuggling $120k of drugs

A BLIND meth dealer has been denied a lenient prison sentence despite his worsening medical condition, with the prosecution arguing it didn't stop him from smuggling more than $120,000 of meth into Darwin in his backpack on a flight from Melbourne.

Jason John McGuinness, 39, pleaded guilty last month to supplying a commercial quantity of a schedule one drug after he was arrested at Darwin airport with 126g of methamphetamine in October.

McGuinness appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court on Thursday and was sentenced to three years and nine months prison, with a non-parole period of two years, seven months and two weeks.

The court heard last month that McGuinness was completely blind in one eye and had 20 per cent vision in the other eye because he suffers from diabetic retinopathy.

In arguing for a suspended sentence for his client, McGuinness's lawyer Ian Read SC said his condition would make him "easy to supervise".

"With his eyesight issues et cetera he's not going to be driving a motor vehicle," he said.

"He will be easy to supervise, let's put it that way."

However, Crown prosecutor Tami Grealy said McGuinness was "not a good candidate for a suspended sentence".

"He was in the same position in terms of his eyesight when he travelled to Melbourne and carried a very large quantity of methamphetamine back to the Northern Territory," Ms Grealy said.