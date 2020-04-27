Blanket appeal to help pets stay snug as a bug this winter

RSPCA Animal attendant Annie Horrigan with Casper, a one-year-old cattle dog cros whippet. The organisation has made a desperate plea for more donations to keep the animals warm, healthy and active over the winter months.

RSPCA Animal attendant Annie Horrigan with Casper, a one-year-old cattle dog cros whippet. The organisation has made a desperate plea for more donations to keep the animals warm, healthy and active over the winter months.

THE RSPCA has issued a desperate plea for donations of blankets, coats, food and toys to keep the animals that are at their adoption shelters warm, well fed and active during the cooler months.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the organisation was struggling financially since the coronavirus forced the closures of their adoption centres and the cancellation of one of their biggest fundraisers.

"With all of our op shops closed, that's a big source of our revenue that has just gone out of the window," he said.

"RSPCA centres right across the state have been impacted because of that closure.

"The money we receive through fundraising is also down. Funds we would have raised through the Million Paws Walk is down due to the fact we had to make that a virtual walk."

RSPCA Animal attendant Annie Horrigan with Athena, a three-year-old staffy. The organisation is calling for donations of blankets, food and toys.

In addition, the RSPCA has made an additional "wish list" of items they need to ensure the adoption centre at Wacol can continue functioning during the shutdown. Their wish list consists of training treat pouches, small zip-lock bags, dog harnesses, 240 litre wheelie bins, metal drums, dishwashing brushes, scourers and hardware vouchers.

There is also a need for fruit and vegetables to feed the livestock and birds, dog and cat food, grocery store vouchers and horse shampoo.

People who are wishing to donate can drop off their items at the donation collection point at the RSPCA Wacol Campus, located at 139 Wacol Station Rd, Wacol.

Items can also be donated to the organisation through the RSPCA online shop at www.worldforpets.com.au