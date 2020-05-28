Bizarre twist in Mary-Kate’s messy divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen is embroiled in a bitter split from her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy. Picture: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, split as he moved his ex-wife into their Hamptons mansion to protect her and their kids from the pandemic, multiple sources have confirmed.

Former Full House star Olsen, 33, officially filed for divorce from French banker Sarkozy, 50, when New York courts reopened Monday to new cases following coronavirus closures.

But sources exclusively told Page Six the pair - who were married for five years - split in April as Sarkozy moved his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, their two children and his mother from New York City into the five-bedroom, 4000-square-foot Bridgehampton mansion he shared with Olsen.

One source told the outlet, "Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic. He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids and his mother from the city, to their Bridgehampton home."

The source added, "Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?"

A second source added, "The moment MK drove out of the driveway in April, Olivier had his mother, kids, and wait for this … Charlotte, his ex-wife, move in to keep them in a safer place, away from COVID.

"There's no romance between Charlotte and Olivier, he wants to keep everyone (including Charlotte) safe from COVID.

"It was not uncommon for Charlotte to be around and stay in a separate bedroom in the Hamptons on holidays or birthdays. They have two kids and have always put them first. In their French way, family comes first, even with a divorce. Charlotte was even at Olivier's wedding to Mary-Kate."

As for the problems in Olsen and Sarkozy's marriage, "It was simply erosion … growing apart. No cheating or betrayals … sometimes couples just run their course. The plan to move in his family was his way of moving on, and the final straw for Mary-Kate."

Olsen’s petition for an emergency divorce amid the COVID-19 pandemic was denied.

Sources previously told Page Six he was the one who ended their marriage by cancelling the lease on their Gramercy Park apartment without her knowledge in the midst of the pandemic, although Olsen filed for divorce.

After leaving their $5 million ($A7.5 million) Bridgehampton home, she decamped to a multimillion-dollar Hamptons estate with a private dock she rented for the summer for $325,000 (A$491,000), Page Six revealed.

While it was reported that his 2010 divorce with Charlotte was messy, the source added the former couple have remained on good terms: "His first divorce was actually smooth. French law had allowed him to give her a very small amount, 10 per cent, but he gave her 50 per cent. He and Charlotte are on good, very friendly terms … right now in Bridgehampton they are happily all eating long lunches."

Charlotte and Olivier share a son, Julien, a student at St Andrews University in Scotland, and a daughter, Margot.

After her divorce with Sarkozy, Charlotte, who lives in NYC, penned the book Men Are Like Melons: A French Woman's Guide to Surviving Divorce and Finding Love in the Era of the App. According to the book's publicity campaign, "There's an old French saying: Men are like melons. Out of ten, you'll find one that's good."

Olsen had attempted to divorce Sarkozy - the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy - earlier this month but was shot down because courts hadn't been accepting new non-emergency cases amid the pandemic.

She had sought an emergency divorce, stating in court papers that Sarkozy ended the lease on their $29,000-per-month (A$44,000) Gramercy Park pad, forcing her to move her possessions out amid the health crisis.

A spokesman for Olsen, and her lawyer Nancy Chemtob, declined to comment. A spokesman for Sarkozy was not immediately available.

