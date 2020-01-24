Star’s bizarre ‘exorcism’ video stuns fans

JULIANNE Hough looks like she's dancing with the devil.

The Dancing with the Stars star and actress, who used to date Ryan Seacreat, stunned fans when she was videotaped receiving an energy treatment that looked like an exorcism at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Hough, 31, began to contort her body and scream uncontrollably as Dr. John Amaral demonstrated the treatment.

"There's always a huge dissipation of energy and the feeling of relief, release, freedom," the doctor said in a video posted to Instagram as Hough twitched and yelped. "Expression of emotion may happen when the system moves."

He continued, "When energy was stored and bound up in the muscles, it gets to dissipate, and if we're really free to express and allow energy that's been bound in our bodies to move through - his woman is like, an incredible dancer, actress, just, human being, and she has practised just allowing things to move through. "

The doctor said that most people wouldn't scream like Hough in that environment, but instead would feel pain.

Actress Julianne Hough at the 22nd Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elle

"What they would have is physical pain, tension in their bodies," he said. "We've just made it easier for that energy to be liberated."

Hough has become increasingly vocal about her health and wellness methods, announcing last year her own dance style dubbed 'KINRGY', combining the words kin with energy. It's described in the US as the SoulCycle of dance.

Several Instagram users commented their concern after watching the alarming treatment.

"Upon viewing this video for the 45 time it is in fact a demon coming out of her butthole," comedian Heather McMahan wrote.

"WHAT THE. THIS IS NOT REAL," hair colourist Justin Anderson commented.

"What in the actual …" Stassi Schroeder added.

While others took to Twitter to express their concern over Hough's "bizarre" and "disturbing" video.

We can all agree that Julianne Hough has lost her damn mind, right? Like full blown Britney circa 2007 with a “health & wellness” twist crazy. — Jennifer Braud (@JenniferBraud) January 23, 2020

Kinrgy is a cult. Julianne Hough is the leader. I’m creeped out — Katelyn Cohen (@kateecohen) January 23, 2020

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission