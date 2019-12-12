Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Darren Close, council candidate for Division 3. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Darren Close, council candidate for Division 3. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Council News

Biodiversity and confidence in council key to candidate

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
12th Dec 2019 11:30 PM

ANOTHER candidate for Division 3 has announced their intentions to run with a focus on a new perception for the council and fixing up the Bremer.

Darren Close, a long-term Ipswich resident, who works in operations at a top 10 ASX listed company, said his work and also his passion for the environment leave him well suited to the role of councillor.

"I deal with all the truck drivers, the employees on a day-to-day basis, I'm quite an outgoing person and I love nothing more than talking to people and assisting them," he said.

"I believe it's the people of Ipswich that are the lifeblood of the city and in assisting them to achieve their dreams, Ipswich becomes a better place."

Mr Close has no political party affiliations and plans to run self-funded in the March 2020 elections.

"I'm all for restoring the faith of the community in our local government, that's the main thing I'm hoping to achieve," he said.

"The people of the city have lost confidence in the local government and I'm hoping to help restore that through good governance through open and transparent governance."

Married with three children, a bright future for Ipswich is important and Mr Close believes focusing on the Bremer for biodiversity is key to this.

"My parents moved to (Camira) when I was about 14 years old … I spent my youth in Camira and I've lived in Ipswich ever since," he said.

"About 14 years ago I moved to East Ipswich and I live on the river there and I started in the backyard I realised what a gem the Bremer is.

"It's neglected, mainly because Ipswich doesn't draw it's drinking supply from there."

"So I set about restoring the riparian vegetation on the Bremer River."

Mr Close has helped his neighbours and received grants for his hard work and noticed fauna returning to the area after revegetation.

"I would like to turn council's head to spending a bit more effort protecting the Bremer and restoring it," he said.

Mr Close is joined by Rochelle Caloon, James Fazl and Toni Gibbs in the race for Division 3.

More Stories

Show More
darren close ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 march 2020 local government elections
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...