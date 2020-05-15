Menu
Canadian Country Rock artist Corey Marks who is schuled to play at VDMfest in Biloela
News

Biloela may host Qld’s first festival

Margaret Maccoll
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
VDMfest organiser Mark Di Ruggiero is confident his festival will go ahead in October and become the first music festival in Queensland to be held since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The event has even more reasons to attend with a line up of talent that includes headline act Canadian Country Rock artist Corey Marks whose hit single Outlaws and Outsiders is now sitting at Number 9 on the US charts.

Other guests will include Missy Lancaster, Natalie Pearson, Viper Creek Bank, The Tony Q Band and 2018's Open Act winner Anna Farquhar.

And there will be plenty to entertain people of all ages with Baby Shark and PJ Masks to entertain the youngsters as well as an array of amusement rides.

Now in its fourth year VDMfest will be held over two days with music throughout the weekend, food stalls and a licensed bar.

The music lover hopes people across Central Queensland will come along and have a good time.

"I love music and I love to entertain and meet people who also love music and want to enjoy themselves and have fun," he said.

"I want to create a fantastic and fun event that people can walk away from with excitement and smiles on their faces and be saying they cannot wait until the next year's VDMfest."

To help run the festival Mr Di Ruggiero is calling on volunteers to lend a hand.

"After the first night we'll need some help cleaning up the grounds so it's good to go," he said. And bar staff are also required.

He has contacted schools and sporting clubs with an aim to make a donation to their organisation for their help.

Mr Di Ruggiero is expecting the festival will draw larger crowds than the 750 who attended last year so is hoping for a number of volunteers.

The festival will be held from 4pm October 7 at the Biloela Showgrounds, cnr Callide and Auburn streets, Biloela.

Visit https://vdmfest.com.au/apply/

biloela covid 19 live music vdmfest
Central Telegraph

