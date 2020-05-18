Menu
Hayden Quinn on MasterChef Australia.
TV

Big MasterChef mystery finally explained

by Nick Bond
18th May 2020 11:42 AM

MasterChef favourite Hayden Quinn was eliminated from the competition during Sunday night's episode - but his exit was rather overshadowed by speculation about one mysterious bit of headgear he was wearing.

Quinn was bombarded by viewers on social media last night, demanding to know what exactly was on the side of his head during the episode. Eagle-eyed fans have for weeks been distracted by a small black object that's regularly visible on Quinn's head:

One close-up snap posted on Twitter by a fan doesn't exactly make matters clear:

Hayden and his mysterious black headgear.
Hayden and his mysterious black headgear.

Hayden finally weighed in during last night's episode, confirming that no, he's not taking calls on a bluetooth or secretly being fed recipes via earpiece - he just tucks a black pen behind his ear.

Mystery solved. Hayden wasn't the only MasterChef contestant to leave during last night's episode, which also saw the show finally address the shock exit of contestant Ben Ungermann.

Ungermann disappeared on tonight's show with a brief mention to the contestants. His last episode was on MasterChef's Katy Perry special last week.

"You're probably wondering where Ben is. Due to a personal matter, Ben has had to leave the competition, and he will not be returning," said judge Jock Zonfrillo on the show last night.

In March, production company Endemol Shine released a statement saying that Ungermann had been removed from the cooking show because he had been arrested by police for what was described as an incident of a "personal nature".

"We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment," the spokesman said at the time.

Ungermann had been seen in most episodes of MasterChef: Back To Win that had aired so far.

Originally published as Big MasterChef mystery finally explained

