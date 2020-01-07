Menu
Entertainment

Beyonce slammed over Globes snub

by Eileen Reslen
7th Jan 2020 9:15 AM

BEYONCÉ is being slammed on social media for remaining seated when Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Joker at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and Phoenix's fiancee, Rooney Mara, could all be seen standing up and cheering for Phoenix as he went onstage to accept the award.

However, Beyoncé - who was nominated for Best Original Song for Spirit from The Lion King - noticeably did not get up from her seat.

Some viewers tweeted that the Sorry singer's actions were "disrespectful" and "rude".

 

 

 

One person said, "@beyonce You're a joke for not standing up for Joaquin Phoenix. Understandable to make a statement. But that's just poor sportsmanship for someone that actually deserved recognition. You're entitled and arrogant. And as an actress you're a joke. SMH. You ought to apologise to him."

But another stood up for Beyoncé and argued that perhaps the singer's gown would have "been a pain to get out of her chair with and then gather it to sit down," adding, "Maybe it wasn't a statement".

 

 

 

This was not the first time Beyoncé, who was accompanied by husband Jay-Z to the show, went rogue that night.

 

The power couple decided to skip the red carpet, reportedly showed up nearly an hour late, and brought their own brand of champagne to the gathering.

 

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

