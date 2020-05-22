Besties to lose their locks for amazing cause

Josie Mind and Amy Lawrie are doing the Word's Greatest Shave next month. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Josie Mind and Amy Lawrie are doing the Word's Greatest Shave next month. Picture: Cordell Richardson

TWO Ipswich friends have made the decision to be brave and shave to help raise money for people battling cancer.

When Josie Mind decided to shave off her hair for the World’s Greatest Shave, her friend of 12 years Amy Lawrie decided she would lend some moral support and undergo the clippers too.

This will be the first time the girls have participated in losing their locks for the Leukaemia Foundation, with the shave to be held on June 5 at the Price Attack store at Redbank Plaza.

“This was always something I have wanted to do, so when I asked Amy if she would shave my hair she said “I will do one better and do it with you”,” Josie said.

Amy Lawrie and Josie Mind have already raised more than $5000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

“I was a little scared about shaving my hair at first, but I would say now I’m more excited because we have raised so much money.”

The pair have already surpassed their fundraising goals, reaching an impressive $5000. They hope to reach their new tally of $7000 before the big day.

Amy, who works at Price Attack, said customers had been really supportive.

“A lot of our customers have donated, and those who can’t, have been really good in helping to share the message around on Facebook,” she said.

“It has also helped more people talk about cancer, which many have found helpful.”

If you would like to help the cause, search Shavy Jamy onwww.worldsgreatestshave.com.au or the Price Attack Redbank Plaza Fan Page.