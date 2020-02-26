Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Crime

Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

by Nathan Edwards, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
26th Feb 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.

Police arrested Barba last Friday after allegedly assaulting another man at the McGuires Hotel at Wood St in Mackay.

This arrest is the latest chapter in a spectacular fall from grace that saw the former Dally M Player of the Year banished from the NRL over domestic violence dispute with his partner.

Barba's Cowboys contract was torn up after a court heard he assaulted his partner in January last year.

At that time was also charged and sentenced with two counts of public nuisance.

He is due to face court over the latest charge on March 10.

assault ben barba court crime editors picks nrl violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Budding actors bring Disney classic to life

        premium_icon Budding actors bring Disney classic to life

        News Relive your favourite songs when the stage show hits the stage in April

        Man pays $1000+ for damaging police station

        premium_icon Man pays $1000+ for damaging police station

        News DURING the strip-search the man hit two plaster walls within the charge room at the...

        Tributes flow for cancer crusader

        premium_icon Tributes flow for cancer crusader

        News Ipswich mourns the passing of Marlene Armstrong

        Book battle inspires candidate to run for council seat

        premium_icon Book battle inspires candidate to run for council seat

        Politics 'I feel that I’m perhaps as best qualified as anyone'.