Before and after drone shots show Australia's bushfire devastation.
Before and after drone photos reveal bushfire devastation

by Staff reporter
14th Jan 2020 6:03 AM
These are the staggering images captured by drones that reveal the true devastation of Australia's ongoing bushfires crisis.

Harrowing before and after photographs, captured by the aerial image technology firm Nearmap, shows just how dramatically the landscape has changed in bushfire-affected regions in NSW and South Australia.

 

 

Australia's unique flora and fauna has taken a catastrophic hit, with an estimated one billion animals killed, and countless trees and shrubs burned away.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley has warned that in some areas, koalas may have to be reclassified as endangered.

 

 

The government has earmarked an initial $50 million to spend on helping with the wildlife recovery.

From smoke-damaged vineyards in the Adelaide Hills to the charred landscape of Coffs Harbour, the images show the extent of the damage caused the bushfires that have destroyed thousand of homes, decimated wildlife and ruined countless lives.

For more information, visit the Nearmap website

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

