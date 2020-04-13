‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

ONE of the minds behind last year's wildly successful Gympie true crime podcast Beenham Valley Road has returned with a new show centred around another notorious Queensland cold case.

Who Killed Leanne Holland? is the latest project put forward by former Gympie police officer, Six10 Media Group and BVR co-creator Jamie Pultz - this time in partnership with former private investigator Graeme Crowley.

Beenham Valley Road co-creator Jamie Pultz is back with a new true crime podcast.

The podcast centres around the 1991 murder of 12-year-old Goodna schoolgirl Leanne Holland, a case which remains unsolved 29 years later after the man originally charged and convicted for the crime had his conviction quashed as a miscarriage of justice.

Police charged Graham Stafford, the boyfriend of Leanne's older sister, with murder and he was convicted the following year, but he was released from prison after serving 14 years, his conviction overturned and a new trial ordered.

Graham Stafford. Pic Jono Searle.

The retrial never happened and the question in the podcast's title is still unanswered, opening the door for a fresh analysis.

Mr Pultz said Mr Crowley, who worked on the Leanne Holland case as a private investigator and wrote a book with the same title as the podcast, got in touch with him last year while Beenham Valley Road was soaring up the iTunes national top 40 chart.

"Graeme was listening along to (BVR) and he reached out and started offering me some encouragement and advice, being an ex-detective and private investigator himself he knew a thing or two," Mr Pultz said.

"He was sort of just becoming a friend to me, and through that we started talking about the Leanne Holland case and how he had written a book about it. I read the book, I watched Australian Story which he had been on a couple of times, I did as much research as I could.

"The format's going to be myself and Graeme hosting it and we've released the first episode on Monday this week."

Mr Pultz said he hoped the pair could release new episodes every week, provided the coronavirus pandemic did not cause any interruptions.

"We're going to go through Graeme's book, look at all the evidence and all the problems with it, and hopefully we can come to some sort of conclusion here."

Beenham Valley Road, created and produced by Mr Pultz with fellow ex-cop and former Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt, accumulated more than 200,000 streams during its original run last year.

BVR focused on young Wolvi mother Kirra McLoughlin, who died in violent and murky circumstances in July 2014.

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road five years ago.

The 27-year-old's body was covered in 105 "signs of recent injury" according to her autopsy report, while a coronial inquest into her death is still yet to go ahead.

Who Killed Leanne Holland? is available to stream on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.