Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ashleigh Barty is a hot favourite to win the Australia Open singles following the exit of some of her main rivals. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Ashleigh Barty is a hot favourite to win the Australia Open singles following the exit of some of her main rivals. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Tennis

Barty's Open prospects soar as seeds crash out

by Darren Walton, AAP
25th Jan 2020 2:49 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM

ASHLEIGH Barty's Australian Open title prospects have soared after another day of carnage at Melbourne Park.

World No.2 Karolina Pliskova and sixth seed Belinda Bencic joined 2019 champion Naomi Osaka and seven-time winner Serena Willams on the Open scrap heap with shock third-round exits.

With Barty elevated to outright favourite to break Australia's 42-year Open title drought, the highest-ranked obstacle in her path to the final is world No.7 Petra Kvitova, while the bottom half of the draw has also been blown wide open.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep avoided the exodus of big-name stars with a stress-free 6-1 6-4 win on Saturday over Yulia Putintseva to emerge as the finals favourite from the depleted bottom half.

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova snapped a run of six straight losses to Pliskova to end the big-serving Czech's campaign with a shock 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) win on Rod Laver Arena in the day's first big upset.

Bencic bombed out in a 6-0 6-1 capitulation at the hands of Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Pliskova was previously unbeaten in 2020, having won the season-opening Brisbane International and two earlier matches in Melbourne.

the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts during her third-round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open on Saturday. Picture: Rob Prezioso/AAP
the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts during her third-round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open on Saturday. Picture: Rob Prezioso/AAP

But the second seed never looked comfortable in Saturday's warmer conditions, throwing her racquet in disgust at one changeover and generally labouring about the court throughout the two-hour, 25-minute encounter.

Twice previously a quarter-finalist in Melbourne, including last year, Pavlyuchenkova scored her 33rd victory over a top-10 rival - but her first against Pliskova.

"I am really happy," the tournament's 30th seed said.

"I know we always say we want to enjoy, but I did enjoy. I had goosebumps after some points.

"It was really nice to get a win and beat Karolina for the first time - it was amazing.

"Honestly, I was trying to think 'OK, if I take at least one or two games on her serve, it would be amazing', because she serves so good.

"She is the ace queen on tour. That was my goal - to return well today."

Pavlyuchenkova moves on to play Angelique Kerber for a quarter-final spot.

Germany's 2016 champion and former world No.1 continued her quiet progression through the draw with a hard-fought 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 win over Italian Camila Giorgi.

Eyeing her her first grand slam quarter-final, Kontaveit faces Iga Swiatek on Monday, with the unheralded Pole ousting Croatian 19th seed Donna Vekic 7-5 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina, runner-up to Barty at the 2019 WTA Finals, also plays on Saturday.

More Stories

Show More
angelique kerber ashleigh barty australian open belinda bencic karolina pliskova naomi osaka serena willams simona halep tennis yulia putintseva
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News In what’s being touted as the biggest year of roads spending in the state’s history, $23 billion is being spent on upgrades. SEE THE FULL LIST OF ROADS

        Why water rationing, price hikes likely for QLD

        premium_icon Why water rationing, price hikes likely for QLD

        News Why water rationing, price hikes could be the future for Queensland

        Slow-moving storm dumps 65mm in one hour

        premium_icon Slow-moving storm dumps 65mm in one hour

        Weather The weekend has started off with a bang

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on...