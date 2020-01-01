Barty Bus and Party to back our champion

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 10: Ash Barty of Australia celebrates a point during the doubles match against Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia of France in the 2019 Fed Cup Final tie between Australia and France at RAC Arena on November 10, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

IPSWICH definitely booked tickets on the Barty bandwagon for her local games, with two delegations from Ipswich making the trip up to see her play in the Australian Fed Cup and French Open earlier this year.

Barty Party organiser, from Ipswich City Council, Simon Holt said the Barty Party at the North Ipswich Reserve for the French Open was a great success.

“About 50 people braved a very cold night in Ipswich to feast on pies, chips and other late-night comforts, as they waited for the fifth set of a long men’s semi-final to finish before seeing their golden girl in action,” he said.

Barty was the first Australian in 46 years to win the French Open, back in July.

The free event brought in Ipswich residents from all over.

“The small crowd cheered into the wee hours and interim administrator Greg Chemello promised on the spot that the council would book one of its premier venues, the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre for each of Barty’s grand slam finals.”

She said after her win: “It’s unbelievable. I played the perfect match today I’m so proud of myself and my team, it’s been a perfect two weeks.”

When asked if she was nervous during her steely performance, she said: “I was very nervous.”

Barty paid tribute to runner up Marketa Vondrousova, who was ranked number 38 before the match.

“She’s only just starting her climb, she’s going to be in many more grand slam finals, I’m sure,” she said.

Barty said the fans at Paris were “so passionate and enthusiastic, it’s so fun playing tennis in front of you”.

The council also organised the Barty Bus to the Fed Cup semi-final in April.