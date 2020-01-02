Barty back on home turf ahead of Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is seen during a practice session at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The Brisbane International Tennis Tournament will take place at the Queensland Tennis Centre from January 6-12, 2020. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is seen during a practice session at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The Brisbane International Tennis Tournament will take place at the Queensland Tennis Centre from January 6-12, 2020. (AAP Image/Darren England)

FOR Ipswich’s most loved tennis player Ashleigh Barty, there is no place like home.

The young tennis star who hit her first ball at West Brisbane Tennis Centre at the age of four, ended the season as world No.1, the first Australian female player in WTA rankings history to top the season-ending rankings.

The 23-year-old tennis champion is in the middle of preparing to hit the court for the Australian Open in two weeks-time.

“I’m feeling great. Excited to be at home and play in front of an Aussie crowd, there is nothing better,” she said.

A day in the life of Ash in the lead up to an event like the Australian Open is no easy feat.

“At the moment its training, training and more training,” she said.

“I’m at the tennis centre early for my pre-season training block and stay there most of the day.

“It is an intense period of fitness and on court work as my team and I get ready for the Aussie summer.”

After a long day of training, Ms Barty said she preferred a quiet dinner at home with her Boyfriend Garry Kissick before a walk with the dogs and an early night.

Her climb up the ladder has resulted in plenty of time on the road and she says it’s her family and dogs she misses most.

“I have two nieces and a nephew who I love to bits, being away from them and the rest of my family so much is hard,” she said.

“FaceTime is my saviour.

“I wish I could pack my dogs in my suitcase and bring them everywhere with me.”

The tennis star said she always carries a piece of home with her, never failing to pack a tube of Vegemite on her travels.

With such a hectic schedule, she does her best to keep herself grounded when off the court.

“I love spending time at home with my family and friends, going out for coffee, playing a round of golf and taking the puppies for a walk.

“The simple things are what I enjoy the most when I have time off.”

Her childhood was like many others growing up in Springfield, playing in the backyard or at the local park with her two sisters Ali and Sara.

“I had a very happy childhood and my family are still the most important people in my life today.”

The humble player had only a few but valuable words to pass on to other young girls looking to step on the court.

“Chase your dreams and have confidence to take your own path,” she said.

“As long as you are happy and enjoying what you are doing that’s the most important thing.”