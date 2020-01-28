Barnyard book fun in Bundamba

CHAPLAIN Ray Crompton is gearing up for another big bookfair in Ipswich benefiting national drug prevention organisation DrugArm.

DrugArm volunteer and event organiser Ray Crompton has been rallying support for the event.

“It’s an event that raises money for the foundation and it is our third year doing it,” Mr Crompton said.

“There will be so many things available for people to buy and it’s all going towards a good cause,” he said.

The event will feature more than 10,000 books for sale and will also feature CD’s and DVD’s for sale.

The event, which runs during a weekend, will also feature a Family Fair on the Saturday.

Mr Crompton who lives in Sinnamon Park makes the commute to Ipswich every week.

A retiree, Mr Crompton has been involved with a lot of community organisations in Ipswich and currently serves as a multifaith chaplain at St Andrew’s Hospital.

“I usually visit around 100 people every Tuesday I’m out here in Ipswich,” he said.

DrugArm volunteer Georgia Gray hopes the event will bring much needed funds for the organisation.

“We’re completely volunteer run and operated so we’re really hoping the bookfair will help us keep our doors open so we can continue operating,” Ms Gray said.

Ms Gray said the organisation runs a variety of programs aimed at preventing drug use and promoting rehabilitation.

Books can be donated at the Ipswich office 269 Brisbane Rd, Ipswich.