Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Barnyard book fun in Bundamba

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
28th Jan 2020 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHAPLAIN Ray Crompton is gearing up for another big bookfair in Ipswich benefiting national drug prevention organisation DrugArm.

DrugArm volunteer and event organiser Ray Crompton has been rallying support for the event.

“It’s an event that raises money for the foundation and it is our third year doing it,” Mr Crompton said.

“There will be so many things available for people to buy and it’s all going towards a good cause,” he said.

The event will feature more than 10,000 books for sale and will also feature CD’s and DVD’s for sale.

The event, which runs during a weekend, will also feature a Family Fair on the Saturday.

Mr Crompton who lives in Sinnamon Park makes the commute to Ipswich every week.

A retiree, Mr Crompton has been involved with a lot of community organisations in Ipswich and currently serves as a multifaith chaplain at St Andrew’s Hospital.

“I usually visit around 100 people every Tuesday I’m out here in Ipswich,” he said.

DrugArm volunteer Georgia Gray hopes the event will bring much needed funds for the organisation.

“We’re completely volunteer run and operated so we’re really hoping the bookfair will help us keep our doors open so we can continue operating,” Ms Gray said.

Ms Gray said the organisation runs a variety of programs aimed at preventing drug use and promoting rehabilitation.

Books can be donated at the Ipswich office 269 Brisbane Rd, Ipswich.

big barn book books bundamba family fun ipswich news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        12-hour-go-slow: Plan to extend school zone hours

        premium_icon 12-hour-go-slow: Plan to extend school zone hours

        News Motorists would be forced to slow down to 40km/h in school zones from 7am to 7pm every day of the week under a new plan to be flagged today.

        Elite schools taking drastic steps amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Elite schools taking drastic steps amid coronavirus fears

        News Elite schools taking drastic steps amid coronavirus fears

        Enrolments at new $120 school precinct set to soar

        premium_icon Enrolments at new $120 school precinct set to soar

        Education Two new schools in one of Ipswich’s boom suburbs will welcome students for the...

        The school zones police will be targeting

        premium_icon The school zones police will be targeting

        News Police will be out in force as students return to class.