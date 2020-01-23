Barbers donate time to raise thousands for bushfire appeal

BARBERS from one Ipswich business have made a generous donation to the New South Wales Rural Fire Brigade following a fundraising day they held earlier this month.

Renee Houston from Houston and Co Barber Shop donated all profits from a four hour Sunday shift in a bid to help with the bushfire crisis that gripped our southern neighbours.

"We raised $2000 from the day. It was unbelievable, especially since we didn't set out with a goal in mind," Mrs Houston said.

"We thought at the end of the day our total must have been up pretty high, as the number of haircuts we did during those four hours definitely warranted that.

"I don't know the exact number of haircuts we did because we lost count after 52."

The fundraiser, which was held on January 19, was well supported by the community.

"We had a line of people waiting outside the shop before we even opened," Mrs Houston said.

"I even had someone give a very generous amount. I went up to the counter to process his payment and he said to make it $200 in total.

"I really was blown away.

"I really want to say thank you to everyone who came and supported us. To see our community rally together is really impressive."