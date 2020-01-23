Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Barbers donate time to raise thousands for bushfire appeal

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARBERS from one Ipswich business have made a generous donation to the New South Wales Rural Fire Brigade following a fundraising day they held earlier this month.

Renee Houston from Houston and Co Barber Shop donated all profits from a four hour Sunday shift in a bid to help with the bushfire crisis that gripped our southern neighbours.

"We raised $2000 from the day. It was unbelievable, especially since we didn't set out with a goal in mind," Mrs Houston said.

"We thought at the end of the day our total must have been up pretty high, as the number of haircuts we did during those four hours definitely warranted that.

"I don't know the exact number of haircuts we did because we lost count after 52."

The fundraiser, which was held on January 19, was well supported by the community.

"We had a line of people waiting outside the shop before we even opened," Mrs Houston said.

"I even had someone give a very generous amount. I went up to the counter to process his payment and he said to make it $200 in total.

"I really was blown away.

"I really want to say thank you to everyone who came and supported us. To see our community rally together is really impressive."

Ipswich Advertiser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community is key for Div 2 council candidate

        premium_icon Community is key for Div 2 council candidate

        News A commitment to community and skills in business management and governance ethics are just some of the qualities council candidate Luise Manning said she could...

        Hypnotherapist runs for council

        premium_icon Hypnotherapist runs for council

        News Ipswich hypnotherapist Will Jankovic will run for council in the upcoming local...

        Hats off to the chef as Ipswich restaurant wins award

        premium_icon Hats off to the chef as Ipswich restaurant wins award

        News When it comes to plating up meals, chef Ash Martin has one rule - it’s local...

        Felt like 31C: Southeast swelters through steamy night

        premium_icon Felt like 31C: Southeast swelters through steamy night

        Weather 'It was that increased humidity around 80 per cent'