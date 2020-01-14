Barber keeps craft alive by opening new businesses

A THIRD generation barber who has a passion to keep the craft alive has opened a new shop in Ipswich, and plans to open his fourth next year.

Junior Faamalele has followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, but was determined to put his own spin on his business, Cornerstone Barbers.

He opened his first shopfront at Redbank Plaza in 2017 (formerly Grindstones), followed by a second store at Springfield Fair in 2019.

Last week he unlocked the doors for the grand opening of his new business at Orion Springfield Central.

“The staff at Orion approached us because they wanted a boutique barber shop,” he said.

“We don’t want to be just another chop shop. Barbering has taken a big turn in the past few years and we are trying to mix the old school essence of barbering with a new urban feel.

“The prices is not your average barber shop prices, but what we do and the experience of old school fashion service is what makes people come in.

Cornerstone Barbers has now opened at Orion Springfield Central.

“We don’t have televisions in our shops as we want to encourage banter between the customers and the barber.”

Mr Faamalele has 12 staff, including himself, across the three stores, but will be hiring more when he opens his fourth store in early 2021.

“We have just signed up to have a new store in Yamanto Central. That just got locked in,” he said.

“This will be a cafe barber shop. It’s a 100sq m shop and the first 50sq m will have tables set out and then the back will have an elevated stage where the barbers will be on show.

“We offer free beverages, including beer.”