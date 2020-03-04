Menu
Bundamba ballot paper draw. Robert Shearman, Sharon Bell and Lance McCallum. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Ballot drawn for Bundamba by-election

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
4th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
The ballot draw for the Bundamba by-election took place yesterday, after candidates had until midday to lodge their nominations.

Four candidates will run for the seat of Bundamba with voters to place their votes for the state seat the same day they hit the polls for the local government elections on March 28.

One Nation candidate Sharon Bell was the first name to be drawn from the ballot box and will be positioned at the top of the paper.

She previously ran for One Nation at last year’s federal government elections.

Labor Party’s Lance McCallum was drawn second. He was a former ETU official and claims to have moved to the region a few months ago.

Greens candidate Danielle Mutton was the third name drawn but was not in attendance.

Rob Shearman from the LNP will be fourth on the list. He is a former Australian Army Soldier and also ran for the LNP in the 2019 federal government elections.

The by-election comes after longstanding labor MP Jo-Ann Miller resigned from all politics last month.

She held the seat for 20 years.

ballot papers bundamba by-election bundamba mp state election 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

