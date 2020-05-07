Menu
Karalee Village Patisserie has just opened. Pictured are owners Leon Ly and Sandra Tran. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Baker’s recipe for success sees him open third store

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
7th May 2020 2:00 PM
AN array of fresh bread, pies, sausage rolls and cakes are now available for shoppers to take home with the opening of a new patisserie at the Karalee Shopping Village.

Baker Leon LY officially opened the doors today to his third business, Karalee Village Patisserie.

He also has bakeries located in Silkstone and Collingwood Park.

Mr Ly said he was excited to open his new shopfront.

"We're catering to customers looking for gourmet takeaway," he said.

Karalee Village Patisserie has just opened. Picture: Cordell Richardson
"We have reinvented the humble pie and sausage roll in to a fresh, tasty treat that is really satisfying.

"Cakes will be available for takeaway or can be custom made to suit any special occasions."

Five new jobs were created with the opening of this patisserie, with Mr Ly employing up to 15 staff members across his three stores.

 

Karalee Village Patisserie has just opened. Picture: Cordell Richardson
A second generation baker, Mr Ly has also won numerous awards for his pies, which he says are the standout item in every store he owns.

"Our meat pies have a real classic taste," he said.

"When I am comparing my bakery to others, they are not concentrating on the pies and sausage rolls.

"A good Australian bakery should have good pies and sausage rolls."

Karalee Village Patisserie is located near Coles at the Karalee Shopping Village.

