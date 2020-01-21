Menu
Gympie man in court after alleged bashing of 70-year-old

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
THE Gympie region man charged with bashing a 70-year-old man after trying to break into his Southside home has been refused bail in court.

Kia Ora man John Albert Iddles, 30, appeared in custody in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, entering no plea to charges of attempted enter dwelling by break and serious assault of a person over 60.

Police allege Mr Iddles "smashed a window and attempted to gain entry to the house" just before 8am on Saturday morning before assaulting the man and fleeing in a Toyota Hilux.

QPS Media reported the man was taken to hospital suffering from facial injuries following the attack.

In summarising the bail application before the court, Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Mr Iddles allegedly went to the man's address in search of a relative of his de facto partner.

When Mr Iddles was told the relative was not there, he allegedly punched the older man six times in the face with a clenched fist and knocked the hearing aid out of his ear, the court heard.

Mr Callaghan noted the prosecution had to prove Mr Iddles was an unacceptable risk of re-offending if given bail, and agreed that was the case particularly because the alleged assault occurred after he had been released on parole for "serious assault of police officers".

Bail was refused and Mr Iddles was remanded to appear in the court on February 17 via videolink.

Gympie Times

